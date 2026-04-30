Secure futures, stronger teams this Labor Day

Recent data from the Retirement Index shows many professionals feel unprepared for retirement, with goals often outpacing clear plans. While retirement should be a secure “golden era,” limited pensions and depleted personal savings leave gaps, underscoring the need for reliable income streams and proactive financial planning.

For individuals, building a retirement fund early—and treating it like a necessary expense—is key. Products such as InLife’s Retire Assure offer guaranteed monthly pensions, potential dividend growth, life insurance protection, flexible payment terms, and no medical exam requirements. A shorter-payment option, Retire Assure 2, is also available for those starting later, helping more Filipinos secure steady income in retirement.

Employers also play a crucial role by integrating retirement plans into workplace benefits. InLife’s Comprehensive Group Plan (CGP) combines life insurance, retirement funding, guaranteed interest, and tax advantages while protecting funds from risks like disability or death. These benefits can boost employee security, engagement, and long-term loyalty.

Ultimately, ensuring retirement readiness requires both personal initiative and corporate support. Strengthening these efforts can help workers transition into retirement with stability, dignity, and peace of mind.