PHLPost launches same-day Postal ID service

To qualify for same-day release, applicants must submit their requirements between 11 a.m. and noon.

Applications filed after the cut-off will be processed for next-day pickup. The cards are released daily at 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Applicants are required to appear in person and submit a completed application form, one valid proof of identity, and proof of address.

Accepted identification includes a PSA-issued birth certificate, National ID, UMID, driver’s license, or passport. Proof of address may be established through a barangay certificate, utility bill, or lease contract.

The Postal ID is among the most widely accepted forms of government identification in the Philippines for financial and official transactions.

Fees are set at P550 for regular applications and P650 for rush processing. PHLPost said the mall-based initiative aims to provide a more convenient experience for the public by integrating postal services into their daily routines.