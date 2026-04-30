Para swimmer eyes five events

Swimmer Angel Otom aims to join five events in the 5th Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan from 18 to 24 October.
Otom, 22, said she will participate in the Para Swimming World Series in Fuji, Japan in May as she targets to qualify in the women’s 100-meter freestyle, 200m freestyle and 200 individual medley (IM).
She recently received P768,750 for winning five gold medals and one silver medal in the ASEAN Para Games in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.
“For now, I’m focusing on the 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly, but I’m aiming to compete in the 200 freestyle and 200 IM as well, even though those are more challenging,” Otom said.
“I had two events in the Asian Games before. For those, I had to compete in combined classifications because there weren’t many athletes in my class. Hopefully, this October, I’ll have more competitors so it will be more challenging — and better for me as well.”
The previous edition of the Para Games only produced one gold medal in swimming after Ernie Gawilan won the men’s 400m freestyle S7 event.
With chess competitions scrapped, Otom will be relied on to deliver for the Philippines alongside fellow Paralympians Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino.
The Philippines aims to emulate its 10-14-17 gold-silver-bronze medal haul from the 9th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China in 2023.