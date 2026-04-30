Para swimmer eyes five events

She recently received P768,750 for winning five gold medals and one silver medal in the ASEAN Para Games in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

“For now, I’m focusing on the 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly, but I’m aiming to compete in the 200 freestyle and 200 IM as well, even though those are more challenging,” Otom said.

“I had two events in the Asian Games before. For those, I had to compete in combined classifications because there weren’t many athletes in my class. Hopefully, this October, I’ll have more competitors so it will be more challenging — and better for me as well.”