SOCCSKSARGEN tops national growth at 4.8%

Data presented during a regional briefing showed growth eased from 5.6 percent in 2024, but the region climbed to eighth place among 18 regions, reflecting relative resilience. PSA Regional Director Maqtahar Manulon said the services sector remained the main growth driver, expanding by 7.0 percent, followed by industry at 4.0 percent, while agriculture lagged at 1.2 percent due to structural and climate-related challenges.

Household consumption rose by 5.3 percent, helping offset weaker investment activity. However, total investments dropped by 19.1 percent, raising concerns over future growth momentum. Romel Patrick Tanghal of the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development said ongoing reforms may have tempered short-term expansion but are aimed at strengthening long-term resilience.

Officials cited continued infrastructure spending as a stabilizing factor, including projects such as the Central Mindanao Airport and the expansion of the General Santos Fish Port Complex, both key to improving regional connectivity and trade.

Despite outperforming the national average, the region faces uneven sectoral performance, with services driving growth while agriculture remains vulnerable. Regional planners said efforts will focus on agricultural modernization and digital transformation to sustain growth and improve inclusivity.