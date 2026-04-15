DepEd speeds up ₱3.5B disaster-resilient classroom rollout

“Bilang tugon sa utos ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos, bibilisan natin ang paglalabas ng pondo para sa mga classrooms na kayang tumagal sa sakuna. Ang mahalaga rito, hindi maputol ang pag-aaral ng mga bata,” he said.

The LCS program, which offers modular yet durable classroom units, is positioned as a rapid-response solution to the country’s classroom backlog, especially in disaster-prone and underserved communities.

Each unit can be installed and made operational within one to two weeks—significantly faster than conventional school building projects.

DepEd said the decentralized release of funds is meant to cut bureaucratic delays, allowing field offices to respond quickly to site-specific needs.

The agency also emphasized the program’s reliance on locally sourced materials and labor, which not only speeds up construction but also supports local economies.

“Bahagi ito ng plano ng administrasyong Marcos na siguruhing mabilis makarating ang tulong at mga de-kalidad na pasilidad sa mga lugar na hirap sa kakulangan ng silid-aralan,” Angara added.

Designed to meet safety and climate-resilience standards, LCS units are built to withstand environmental hazards while remaining a cost-efficient alternative to permanent structures.

DepEd is urging regional and division offices to replicate implementation models from Masbate, Davao, and Bogo City, where similar projects have been completed, as part of a broader push to ensure uninterrupted learning in vulnerable areas.

The accelerated rollout comes as the government grapples with a longstanding classroom deficit, with many schools still relying on makeshift or overcrowded learning spaces—conditions that are often worsened by natural disasters.