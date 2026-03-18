Display of depth: Depleted FEU flaunts might, crushes UE

Games on Saturday:
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
9 a.m. — UST vs Ateneo (m)
11 a.m. — La Salle vs Adamson (m)
1 p.m. — UST vs Ateneo (w)
3 p.m. — La Salle vs Adamson (w)
Far Eastern University (FEU) flexed its depth in the absence of a key scorer in a cakewalk over University of the East (UE), 25-11, 25-15, 25-22, for a positive start in the second round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament second round on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Playing minus injured winger Gerzel Petallo, the Lady Tamaraws clung to the trio of Faida Bakanke, Jaz Ellarina, and Melody Pons to score a morale-boosting rebound following a stinging straight sets loss to University of Santo Tomas to end the first half of the elimination round.
Meanwhile, rookie Sam Cantada unleashed 32 points to lead three-peat-seeking National University (NU) to a 24-26, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 15-8, revenge win over University of the Philippines to get back on the winning track.
The lefty winger scattered 27 attacks, three kill blocks and a pair of aces, complemented by a superb defensive effort of 18 excellent receptions and 13 digs as the Lady Bulldogs regained their winning ways for a 6-2 win-loss record in solo second spot.
NU, which also rebounded from a sorry four-set loss to De La Salle University in a rematch of last year’s finals to end the first round on Sunday, sent UP reeling to a fourth consecutive defeat for a 3-5 mark.
Despite some anxious moments in the closing stretch of the third set, FEU maintained discipline to close out the match 76 minutes to climb up in solo third spot with a 5-3 win-loss record.
“Against UE, we prepared ourselves to be ready to play without Gerz (Petallo), so we did a few adjustments. It’s a big factor that we’re able to run it smoothly since UE is no easy opponent,” Lady Tamaraws head coach Tina Salak said.
Petallo hurt her right shoulder after a collision with libero Marga Encarnacion in the previous match but is expected to get back into action on Sunday as FEU tries to avenge its season-opening five-set loss to three-peat-seeking National University.
“The good thing about it is that no surgery is needed; we’re happy about that. We don’t know the recovery, but we’re targeting at least (she’ll be back) in the NU game, but no pressure with Gerzel, of course,” Salak said.
Bakanke smashed 12 kills and added two blocks in a 14-point performance she laced with five digs to lead the Lady Tamaraws.
Ellarina added 11 markers while Pons displayed her all-around skills with nine points from six attacks, two kill blocks and an ace on top of nine digs and five excellent receptions.
FEU saw some resistance from the Lady Warriors in the third set after dominating the first two frames.
Behind Khy Cepada, Kiesha Famulagan and Eljane Nogueras, UE kept pace and forced a 21-all deadlock before Bakanke took over to close out the match.
The Congolese opposite spiker unleashed a personal 4-1 finishing run, highlighted by back-to-back crosscourt kills, to seal the win.
The Lady Warriors remained winless in eight games as their losing woes extended to 22 overall following a listless Season 87.
Cepada scored 15 as the lone UE player in double figures.
In men’s play, unbeaten Tamaraws charged back from a set down to beat the Red Warriors, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-11, for their eighth straight win in as many starts.
Amet Bituin led FEU with 15 points, 14 coming from attacks, and 11 excellent receptions, while Dryx Saavedra also added 15 markers. Lirick Mendoza contributed 12 points on nine attacks, two blocks, and one ace, and Charles Absin had nine markers for the Tamaraws.
Ariel Cacao dished out 25 excellent sets and three points, while sophomore libero Vennie Ceballos registered 18 excellent receptions and 11 excellent digs.
The Red Warriors slipped for the fifth straight time for a 1-7 slate despite Raquim Aceron’s 21 points, 14 excellent receptions and six digs.
Meanwhile, six-peat-seeking National University swept University of the Philippines, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19, to return to the win column.
The Bulldogs, who were upset by De La Salle University last Sunday, climbed to solo second with a 6-2 record.
Leo Ordiales and Buds Buddin led NU with 14 points each while Jade Disquitado added 13 points markers.
The Fighting Maroons dropped to a 2-6 slate after absorbing a fifth straight defeat.