Display of depth: Depleted FEU flaunts might, crushes UE

Playing minus injured winger Gerzel Petallo, the Lady Tamaraws clung to the trio of Faida Bakanke, Jaz Ellarina, and Melody Pons to score a morale-boosting rebound following a stinging straight sets loss to University of Santo Tomas to end the first half of the elimination round.

Meanwhile, rookie Sam Cantada unleashed 32 points to lead three-peat-seeking National University (NU) to a 24-26, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 15-8, revenge win over University of the Philippines to get back on the winning track.

The lefty winger scattered 27 attacks, three kill blocks and a pair of aces, complemented by a superb defensive effort of 18 excellent receptions and 13 digs as the Lady Bulldogs regained their winning ways for a 6-2 win-loss record in solo second spot.

NU, which also rebounded from a sorry four-set loss to De La Salle University in a rematch of last year’s finals to end the first round on Sunday, sent UP reeling to a fourth consecutive defeat for a 3-5 mark.

Despite some anxious moments in the closing stretch of the third set, FEU maintained discipline to close out the match 76 minutes to climb up in solo third spot with a 5-3 win-loss record.

“Against UE, we prepared ourselves to be ready to play without Gerz (Petallo), so we did a few adjustments. It’s a big factor that we’re able to run it smoothly since UE is no easy opponent,” Lady Tamaraws head coach Tina Salak said.

Petallo hurt her right shoulder after a collision with libero Marga Encarnacion in the previous match but is expected to get back into action on Sunday as FEU tries to avenge its season-opening five-set loss to three-peat-seeking National University.

“The good thing about it is that no surgery is needed; we’re happy about that. We don’t know the recovery, but we’re targeting at least (she’ll be back) in the NU game, but no pressure with Gerzel, of course,” Salak said.

Bakanke smashed 12 kills and added two blocks in a 14-point performance she laced with five digs to lead the Lady Tamaraws.

Ellarina added 11 markers while Pons displayed her all-around skills with nine points from six attacks, two kill blocks and an ace on top of nine digs and five excellent receptions.

FEU saw some resistance from the Lady Warriors in the third set after dominating the first two frames.

Behind Khy Cepada, Kiesha Famulagan and Eljane Nogueras, UE kept pace and forced a 21-all deadlock before Bakanke took over to close out the match.

The Congolese opposite spiker unleashed a personal 4-1 finishing run, highlighted by back-to-back crosscourt kills, to seal the win.

The Lady Warriors remained winless in eight games as their losing woes extended to 22 overall following a listless Season 87.

Cepada scored 15 as the lone UE player in double figures.