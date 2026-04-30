Gov’t earmarks P155-B for UPLIFT Bill

She said the government is not looking at entirely new spending, but rather a strategic move within the current fiscal phase, consistent with prudent fiscal management and in line with the government’s full efforts.

“So, further refinements to the funding requirement are expected as agencies finalize their respective proposals, as also reflected in the discussion and materials presented by the Department of Economy Planning and Development during the recent inter-agency briefing,” she said.

In the event that the Middle East crisis ended, Libiran said the unutilized funding would remain dedicated to the programs set during the crisis.

Doon po sa kung saan talaga rin sila nakalaan, kasi sa GAA identified iyong mga items kung para sila saan, saan sila gagamitin. So, kapag hindi siya magamit o may matira, tuloy-tuloy pa rin na doon siya ia-allocate kung saan talaga siya naka-allocate,” Libiran noted.

The UPLIFT Bill proposal forms part of the government’s broader response under Executive Order No. 110, signed on 24 March, which declared a state of national energy emergency.



The order also established the UPLIFT framework, a whole-of-government initiative intended to stabilize energy supply, ensure continuity of essential services, sustain economic activity, and protect vulnerable sectors amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.



Malacañang said the proposal is intended to strengthen fiscal flexibility and improve the government’s ability to respond to emerging national priorities.