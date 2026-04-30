Gov’t earmarks P155-B for UPLIFT Bill

The Department of Budget and Management said the Marcos administration is dedicating P155 billion to fund the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) Bill, deemed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as an urgent measure.
“At this stage, the estimated funding requirement for the proposed UPLIFT interventions is at least P155 billion based on the preliminary presentation of the Office of the Executive Secretary. However, it is important to note and to emphasize that its figure is not fixed. In public financial management terms, this remains a dynamic and evolving funding envelope as the final amount will depend on how much the participating agencies can realign, repurpose, or defer from their existing appropriation to support targeted intervention addressing the Middle East crisis,” said Budget Undersecretary Goddess Hope Libiran in a Palace briefing on Thursday.
She said the government is not looking at entirely new spending, but rather a strategic move within the current fiscal phase, consistent with prudent fiscal management and in line with the government’s full efforts.
“So, further refinements to the funding requirement are expected as agencies finalize their respective proposals, as also reflected in the discussion and materials presented by the Department of Economy Planning and Development during the recent inter-agency briefing,” she said.
In the event that the Middle East crisis ended, Libiran said the unutilized funding would remain dedicated to the programs set during the crisis.
Doon po sa kung saan talaga rin sila nakalaan, kasi sa GAA identified iyong mga items kung para sila saan, saan sila gagamitin. So, kapag hindi siya magamit o may matira, tuloy-tuloy pa rin na doon siya ia-allocate kung saan talaga siya naka-allocate,” Libiran noted.
The UPLIFT Bill proposal forms part of the government’s broader response under Executive Order No. 110, signed on 24 March, which declared a state of national energy emergency.
The order also established the UPLIFT framework, a whole-of-government initiative intended to stabilize energy supply, ensure continuity of essential services, sustain economic activity, and protect vulnerable sectors amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Malacañang said the proposal is intended to strengthen fiscal flexibility and improve the government’s ability to respond to emerging national priorities.
UPLIFT microsite
Libiran also reported that the UPLIFT microsite was already live to provide the public with transparent and real-time information on its response to the Middle East crisis.
In collaboration with the Office of the Executive Secretary, the Presidential Communications Office, and the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development, the DBM launched the microsite to ensure that Filipinos are informed of government interventions and have better access to assistance, via orders from President Marcos.
The DBM official stressed that the microsite is designed as a user-friendly dashboard that presents key government interventions across five core pillars: saving lives, ensuring enough fuel supply, assisting sectors in need, ensuring electricity supply, and keeping food prices within reach.
Among the data features are repatriation efforts for overseas Filipino workers, assistance provided to transport workers, fuel supply levels, regional food price monitoring, and power supply outlooks.
Libiran said the platform also includes transparent budget utilization, updates, and briefings, and direct links to implementing agencies to promote accountability and public engagement, among other features.
The microsite is accessible through www.uplift.gov.ph.