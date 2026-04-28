UPLIFT Law to be Marcos Jr.'s priority bill

Aside from it, the UPLIFT Bill also aims to provide a list of programs, activities, and projects that can be funded from an existing budget.

“At pangatlo, layunin din nitong bigyan ng kakayahan ang pamahalaan na magamit ang unreleased appropriations at unobligated allotment mula sa fiscal year 2025 GAA at ang unreleased appropriations mula sa fiscal year 2026 GAA,” she said.

The bill seeks to institutionalize programs designed to cushion the impact of rising commodity and fuel costs.

In terms of fuel buffer stock, Castro said it was discussed in the UPLIFT that the country has a 54-day buffer stock, while a rollback in the prices of diesel was also discussed.

“At napag-usapan din po ang malawakang rollback sa presyo ng diesel. At ayon din po kay Secretary Kiko Tiu-Laurel Jr., may sapat na suplay ng bigas, chicken, pork sa Pilipinas na aabot sa katapusan ng taon,” she said.

Castro also announced that the Marcos government had already launched the UPLIFT website,

www.uplift.dbm.gov.ph, where the public can check and see the UPLIFT programs.

“Ito ay para mapakita natin ang five pillars ng UPLIFT, ang saving lives, ensuring sufficient supply of fuel, assisting sectors in need, keeping food prices within reach, and ensuring supply of electricity. So, so far iyan po ang summary ng napag-usapan,” she reported. (RAFFY AYENG)