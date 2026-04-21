P238B allocated, P30B released to address crisis fallout — Palace

For fuel supply, the Department of Energy reported that 1.04 million barrels out of a targeted 2 million barrels have been secured, with 471,000 barrels already delivered. Available fuel supply was estimated at 50.31 days as of 10 April.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said 977,036 public utility vehicle drivers have received assistance under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program as of 19 April.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation recorded 373,039 fuel subsidy beneficiaries, while the TUPAD Tuloy Pasada pilot program has covered 425 drivers in the National Capital Region as of 14 April.

To ensure energy stability, the DOE said 22 renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 1,471 megawatts are being accelerated. It also reported 86.89 percent compliance with flexible work arrangements across nearly 665 government entities and 2,933 agencies.

P46.22B released for infrastructure

Castro said the DBM has also released P46.22 billion for 1,743 public works projects nationwide, in line with the President’s directive to prioritize infrastructure development.

The funds were released to the Department of Public Works and Highways to ensure uninterrupted project implementation and improve road connectivity across regions.

Among the projects cited was the Davao City Bypass Construction Project, which received more than P288 million for fiscal year 2026.

In education, the President also ordered the release of P17.27 billion to fund the construction of 4,960 classrooms nationwide, with funds approved for the Department of Education.

Marcos also directed agencies to ensure that the distribution of financial assistance complies with existing laws.