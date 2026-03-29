DSWD boosts push for digitized 4Ps cash grants with ePanalo program

“Hindi na nila kinakailangan pumunta sa bayan, hindi na nila kinakailangan gumastos kasi at the comfort of their homes ay matatanggap na nila yung cash grant,” she added.

Cash grants are issued to 4Ps members on a two-month basis either through cash cards from the Land Bank of the Philippines that can be used like standard debit cards or over-the-counter payouts at the department’s accredited partners.

The amount of cash issued would be based on a per month basis and on the conditions of the DSWD such as health and education of children on top of a P600 rice subsidy.

Dumlao shared that the department’s digitization effort would not only allow for members to easily access their funds, it would also open them to the realm of investments and savings from various online banking services.

For members that do not already possess phones, the assistant secretary said that the DSWD was also distributing smartphones as part of the e-Panalo program.

The phones were said to be sourced from their partnered telecom companies through the means of refurbishing phones of subscribers on network plans.

“Meron po tayong partner na telecom na kung saan, una, nag-dodonate sila ng refurbished smartphones…when the subscribers donate or surrender old phones and then inaayos po yan ng ating partner telecom,” she explained.

As a way to further improve both financial and digital literacy of members, Dumlao revealed that they had incorporated lectures on the advantages of the use of digital wallets through its monthly family development sessions where attendance is required as part of 4Ps conditions.

“Tinuturo rin natin sakanila kung papaano ma-expose sa mobile technology, kasi yun yung mahalaga,” she said.