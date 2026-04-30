Classroom shortage seen at 219k by 2028

“Mounting classroom backlogs, aging and condemned classrooms, disasters, and delayed repairs continue to impact learning for millions of students,” the report stated.

As a result of the shortage, some schools have been forced into extreme scheduling adjustments.

Dawn classes

Kindergarten pupils in certain areas now attend classes as early as dawn, while others follow alternating-day arrangements or shortened schedules, significantly reducing instructional time and learning continuity.

In overcrowded campuses, classrooms are reused throughout the day, with schools cycling through as many as six class shifts daily to accommodate all enrolled students.

Education officials and lawmakers have warned that the situation is not isolated but widespread, particularly in rapidly urbanizing regions such as Metro Manila, Central Luzon and CALABARZON, where enrollment continues to outpace available classroom infrastructure.

EDCOM II stressed that the problem extends beyond the lack of new classrooms, citing a growing number of unsafe, deteriorating school buildings that also require urgent replacement.

The crisis is further compounded by disasters that damage already limited infrastructure.