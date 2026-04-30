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Classroom shortage seen at 219k by 2028

Mounting classroom backlogs, aging and condemned classrooms, disasters and delayed repairs continue to impact learning for millions of students.
AT an average of 30 students per classroom, the 219,000 deficit will mean 6.57 million learners are deprived of a decent place to study.
AT an average of 30 students per classroom, the 219,000 deficit will mean 6.57 million learners are deprived of a decent place to study.DAILY TRIBUNE IMAGES
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The lack of proper education will hound young students for some time. The Philippines’ classroom deficit could reach 219,000 by 2028 if not urgently addressed, the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) warned in its 2026 final report.

EDCOM II said the country’s classroom deficit has currently reached an estimated 165,443 units, contributing to persistent overcrowding in public schools and ongoing disruptions to learning.

AT an average of 30 students per classroom, the 219,000 deficit will mean 6.57 million learners are deprived of a decent place to study.
Classroom shortage could reach 219K by 2028 — EDCOM II

“Mounting classroom backlogs, aging and condemned classrooms, disasters, and delayed repairs continue to impact learning for millions of students,” the report stated.

As a result of the shortage, some schools have been forced into extreme scheduling adjustments.

Dawn classes

Kindergarten pupils in certain areas now attend classes as early as dawn, while others follow alternating-day arrangements or shortened schedules, significantly reducing instructional time and learning continuity.

In overcrowded campuses, classrooms are reused throughout the day, with schools cycling through as many as six class shifts daily to accommodate all enrolled students.

Education officials and lawmakers have warned that the situation is not isolated but widespread, particularly in rapidly urbanizing regions such as Metro Manila, Central Luzon and CALABARZON, where enrollment continues to outpace available classroom infrastructure.

EDCOM II stressed that the problem extends beyond the lack of new classrooms, citing a growing number of unsafe, deteriorating school buildings that also require urgent replacement.

The crisis is further compounded by disasters that damage already limited infrastructure.

Philippines classroom shortage 2028
EDCOM II education report
overcrowded public schools Philippines
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