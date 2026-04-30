Classroom shortage could reach 219K by 2028 — EDCOM II

Kindergarten pupils in certain areas now attend classes as early as dawn, while others follow alternating-day arrangements or shortened schedules, significantly reducing instructional time and learning continuity.

In overcrowded campuses, classrooms are reused throughout the day, with schools cycling through as many as six class shifts daily just to accommodate all enrolled students.

Education officials and lawmakers have warned that the situation is not isolated but widespread, particularly in rapidly urbanizing regions such as Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON, where enrollment continues to outpace available classroom infrastructure.

EDCOM II stressed that the problem extends beyond the lack of new classrooms, pointing to a growing number of unsafe and deteriorating school buildings that also require urgent replacement.

The crisis is further compounded by disasters that damage already limited infrastructure.

The report cited a magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Cebu in September 2025, which damaged more than 7,500 classrooms, including 1,187 that were destroyed and 803 that sustained major damage, displacing over 19,000 learners and nearly 1,000 school personnel.

“Such events highlight the urgent need for resilient infrastructure and faster rehabilitation efforts,” the commission said.

While the government has introduced measures such as public-private partnerships, local government counterparting, and collaboration with civil society, EDCOM II noted that these must be sustained over the long term to make a meaningful dent in the backlog.

The commission also stressed that addressing the crisis requires both clearing the backlog and accelerating the replacement of ageing classrooms.

“This underscores how the response must cover both backlog reduction and accelerated replacement,” it added.

The commission has previously described the backlog as part of a broader, long-standing education crisis, warning that without accelerated classroom construction and sustained investment, learning outcomes will continue to suffer despite ongoing reforms.

As schools continue to adapt through shifting schedules and shortened class days, education stakeholders are urging urgent infrastructure expansion to prevent further disruption in basic education delivery.