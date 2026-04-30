Camp John Hay exec calls out littering, urges CLAYGO

“Nakakalungkot makita ito,” he said in a social media post.

Reandi said that while the corporation maintains a team of cleaners to keep the area tidy, their presence should not encourage complacency among visitors.

He stressed that maintaining cleanliness is a shared responsibility and not solely the duty of maintenance personnel.

The JHMC chief urged the public to observe the Clean As You Go (CLAYGO) policy, calling it a simple yet effective way to help protect the environment.

Reandi added that proper waste disposal should be a habit, noting that littering reflects a lack of respect for nature and fellow visitors.

He appealed to both residents and tourists to take responsibility for their waste and help preserve Camp John Hay.