Camp John Hay exec calls out littering, urges CLAYGO

BAGUIO CITY — The head of the John Hay Management Corp. (JHMC) has urged visitors to practice proper waste disposal after lamenting the trash left behind by picnic-goers in Camp John Hay.
JHMC President and CEO Manjit Singh Reandi described the situation as “heartbreaking,” saying abandoned garbage undermines efforts to preserve the forest reservation.
“Nakakalungkot makita ito,” he said in a social media post.
Reandi said that while the corporation maintains a team of cleaners to keep the area tidy, their presence should not encourage complacency among visitors.
He stressed that maintaining cleanliness is a shared responsibility and not solely the duty of maintenance personnel.
The JHMC chief urged the public to observe the Clean As You Go (CLAYGO) policy, calling it a simple yet effective way to help protect the environment.
Reandi added that proper waste disposal should be a habit, noting that littering reflects a lack of respect for nature and fellow visitors.
He appealed to both residents and tourists to take responsibility for their waste and help preserve Camp John Hay.