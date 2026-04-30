BCDA posts P5.7-B remittance, up 5%

Of the total, P2.6 billion came from dividends, the highest in BCDA’s history and 18.18 percent higher than the P2.2 billion recorded in 2025. This represents 61 percent of BCDA’s net earnings, exceeding the 50 percent minimum required under Republic Act 7656 or the Dividend Law.

Of the total dividends, P300 million has been allocated to help the national government cushion the impact of rising fuel prices on vulnerable sectors. This ensures that part of BCDA’s earnings directly support Filipinos facing immediate economic pressure.

The remaining P3.09 billion came from asset disposition proceeds, which will be distributed to beneficiary agencies, including a significant allocation for the AFP modernization program.

BCDA also remitted P25 million in guarantee fees to the BTr, linked to the government’s loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency for the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX).

“We ensure that every peso due to the government is remitted accurately and on time. Accountability is how we make sure public resources are protected and used for the benefit of every Filipino,” Engr. Bingcang added.