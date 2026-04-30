BCDA turns over P5.7B to national coffers

“BCDA is the GOCC (government-owned and -controlled corporation) that goes beyond generating dividends. It is a true developer of progress, creating the platforms and jobs that uplift millions of Filipinos across the country…The entire DOF family stands ready to support you. We will match your momentum. We will back your strategy. We will help you unlock even more value from your assets,” said Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go.

The BCDA said that the total remittance can create around 330 kilometers of roads, 2,300 classrooms, or 1,700 hospital beds nationwide. The budget can also support about 3,800 housing units under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program.

“Once channeled, a portion will be allocated to strengthen the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) modernization program,” Bingcang said.

Of the total, P2.6 billion came from dividends, the highest in BCDA’s history and 18.18 percent higher than the P2.2 billion recorded in 2025. This represents 61 percent of BCDA’s net earnings, exceeding the 50 percent minimum required under Republic Act No. 7656 or the Dividend Law.

Of the total dividends, P300 million has been allocated to help the national government cushion the impact of rising fuel prices on vulnerable sectors. This ensures that part of BCDA’s earnings directly supports Filipinos facing immediate economic pressure.

The remaining P3.09 billion came from asset disposition proceeds, which will be distributed to beneficiary agencies, including a significant share for the AFP modernization program.

BCDA also remitted P25 million in guarantee fees to the BTr, linked to the government’s loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency for the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX).

“We ensure that every peso due to the government is remitted accurately and on time. Accountability is how we make sure public resources are protected and used for the benefit of every Filipino,” Engr. Bingcang added.