Landbank remits P32.35-B dividend to government

Steadfast partner of the government

“LandBank’s continuous support and strong performance prove why it remains a steadfast partner of the government in improving the lives of Filipinos,” Go said.

The remittance was driven by the bank’s record net income of P43.98 billion in 2025, up 24 percent year-on-year, marking its strongest performance to date.

Growth was fueled by sustained expansion in lending, particularly to priority sectors. The bank’s agriculture, fisheries, and rural development (AFRD) loan portfolio rose 9 percent to P896.61 billion, reinforcing its mandate to support farmers, fisherfolk and rural enterprises.

Strong gains in digital banking

Beyond lending, LandBank also posted strong gains in digital banking, processing around 800 million transactions in 2025 — up 27 percent in volume and 30 percent in value to P4.41 trillion — reflecting growing adoption of digital financial services.

The bank likewise expanded its nationwide reach, ending the year with more than 10,400 service touchpoints, including branches, ATMs and partner outlets, further broadening access to financial services across the country.