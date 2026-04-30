Ayala Land cuts spending amid market reset

“The current environment requires a more deliberate approach to how we deploy capital and manage our pipeline,” said ALI President and CEO Anna Ma. Margarita Bautista-Dy.

“We are actively reshaping our portfolio—scaling recurring income, delivering our existing projects, and positioning the business to emerge stronger and more balanced through the cycle.”

Despite the scaled-down budget, ALI said it remains financially stable, with a net gearing ratio of 0.81:1 and an interest coverage ratio of 4.6 times.

Its leasing and hospitality units generate cash flows that help fund investments and reduce reliance on debt. Revenues from these segments rose 9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to P12.6 billion.

The company is reallocating capital to income-generating assets while maintaining its project pipeline.

It targets to deliver about 13,000 residential units this year and expand its leasing portfolio.