Ayala Land trims expansion, eyes stable returns

Significant disruptor

“There’s no doubt that the Middle East crisis is a significant disruptor, especially for the property development industry. In times like these, our top priority is stability over aggressive growth,” said ALI chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala.

Instead of pushing new developments, the company is strengthening its recurring income base, with leasing — particularly malls, offices, and hotels — expected to play a larger role in earnings. The shift is meant to provide steadier revenue through economic cycles and external shocks.

“We’re focused on ensuring ample liquidity and maintaining the flexibility to act swiftly when the environment improves,” Zobel said.

Limited visibility in the near term

Company officials said the pivot reflects limited visibility in the near term, with management preparing for prolonged market uncertainty. Still, Ayala Land expects its leasing segment to continue expanding and eventually lead growth once conditions stabilize.

“Our focus on building a stronger recurring income business is precisely to help us weather disruptions and cycles with more dependable revenue streams,” Zobel said.

The strategy includes reinvestments in malls and hotels, which are projected to boost rental rates and room revenues once operations stabilize. The company is also scaling up its industrial assets, particularly cold storage facilities, as part of a broader diversification effort.