DFA: Regular, diplomatic passports of Zaldy Co cancelled last year; one expired in 2022

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida, who flew to the Czech Republic to process Co’s return to the Philippines, confirmed that the ex-solon had three passports: two were regular and diplomatic, both cancelled by the court, and one expired in 2022.

The DFA pointed out that there is no need for the agency to practically cancel Co’s 2022 passport, given that it’s already invalid due to expiration.

“The other regular passport, which expired in September 2022 and which may have been used by Mr. Co to cross to Germany from the Czech Republic, this need not be cancelled since its expiration rendered it unusable for international travel,” the DFA stressed.

Co, a central figure in the alleged budget anomalies and flood control kickback scheme, was arrested in Prague after crossing into the Czech Republic without proper documentation.

No less than President Marcos Jr. announced the development on 16 April. However, almost two weeks later, Philippine authorities have yet to secure custody of Co, who is no longer in the Czech’s custody, according to Vida.

Malacañang on Tuesday confirmed that Co is now in France and reportedly seeking political asylum, citing information reportedly obtained by the DFA.

The DFA, however, remained mum on this, as well as on clarificatory questions regarding Co’s passports, and whether there are ongoing efforts from their part to track the erstwhile lawmaker’s whereabouts.

The botched attempt by Philippine authorities to fly Co back to Manila has drawn backlash, with Senator Ping Lacson, who leads the Senate probe into flood control anomalies, saying the “government has nobody to blame except itself.”

“Failing to act with dispatch after having been timely informed of ex-Cong. Zaldy Co's apprehension by the Czech authorities now puts the government in an embarrassing situation," he stressed.

"Government must now exert extra effort and work double time to bring him back not only to redeem itself from this lapse but to show its sincerity and seriousness in bringing Co and his co-conspirators to justice," the senator added.

Co has a pending show-cause order from the Senate after skipping previous hearings. Once he returns to the Philippines, Lacson plans to invite Co and face off with former so-called Marines, including Orly Guteza, Co’s alleged ex-aide, to testify on the supposed deliveries of kickbacks to several senior government officials, including the President himself.