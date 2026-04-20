Co eyeing Czech asylum? Phl pushes swift return

“The seeking of asylum and the grounds for it fall under the jurisdiction of the Czech Republic,” Drilon said in a television interview Monday, emphasizing that any decision would depend entirely on the Czech authorities and European Union rules.

He said he would not be surprised if Co exhausted all the legal remedies available to him.

Co as state witness?

As for Co’s chances of turning state’s evidence should he be returned to the Philippines, “I do not think so. I think he’s disqualified as a state witness,” Drilon said.

The law requires that a state witness is the “least guilty” among those involved, he pointed out.

He warned that Co could invoke his right against self-incrimination, which would limit the value of his testimony.

“To convict, the government must produce evidence independent of the testimony of Zaldy Co,” he stressed.

Co was declared a fugitive after he failed to submit to the jurisdiction of the Sandiganbayan which had issued arrest warrants against him and several co-accused over alleged irregularities in a P289.4-million flood control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

He has also been linked to transactions flagged by the Anti-Money Laundering Council, including P802 million in check deposits tied to Sunwest Corporation during his term in the House of Representatives.

Custody questioned, return underway

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maintained that Co is in the custody of Czech authorities, with the Philippine government working to bring him back to the country.

“He remains in the custody of the Czech Republic and we are taking all necessary steps to bring him back to the Philippines,” the President said in a video message.

Marcos said the Department of Justice and the Department of Foreign Affairs are coordinating with their Czech counterparts, with a high-level Filipino team set to fly there.

“We will bring Zaldy Co home, and we will do so in accordance with the law. He will answer to the Filipino people,” the President said.

He acknowledged the process would take time, citing the legal steps required between countries.

“These processes follow legal procedures between nations, so it will take sufficient time to carry them out properly,” he said.

Conflicting claims have muddied the situation, however.

Malacañang and key government agencies have yet to release proof of Co’s apprehension, while former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque disputed his arrest, saying Czech immigration authorities had no record of Co in their custody.

Earlier reports said Co was intercepted near the German border after trying to enter the Czech Republic without proper documents, following the cancellation of his passport.

Blue Ribbon report still in play

Meanwhile, amid the controversy, Drilon said the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s findings on Co’s and others’ participation in the flood control anomalies remain useful — even without the support of majority of the panel members.