QCPD nabs 4 most wanted persons in separate operations

The Quezon City Police District on Friday reported the arrest of four most wanted persons in separate operations in Quezon City and nearby Rizal.

Police Station 5 in Fairview arrested two suspects on 15 April. Alias “Sherwin,” 38, listed as the No. 9 most wanted person, was nabbed in Barangay Sta. Lucia at 4:20 p.m. He faces a warrant for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 107.