QCPD nabs 4 most wanted persons in separate operations

The Quezon City Police District on Friday reported the arrest of four most wanted persons in separate operations in Quezon City and nearby Rizal.
Police Station 5 in Fairview arrested two suspects on 15 April. Alias “Sherwin,” 38, listed as the No. 9 most wanted person, was nabbed in Barangay Sta. Lucia at 4:20 p.m. He faces a warrant for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 107.
Twenty minutes later, operatives arrested alias “John Peter,” 33, the No. 8 most wanted person, in Barangay North Fairview. He is also facing charges for alleged violation of RA 9165 under a warrant issued by RTC Branch 103.
Meanwhile, Police Station 7 in Cubao arrested alias “Alexander,” 40, at 9:30 a.m. on 15 April at the Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 37 in Quezon City. He was listed as the No. 6 most wanted person and is wanted for alleged violation of RA 9165 under a warrant from RTC Branch 79.
In a separate operation, Police Station 8 in Project 4 arrested alias “Girlie,” 60, on 12 April in Antipolo City, Rizal. She faces three counts of estafa through falsification of official documents under a warrant issued by RTC Branch 99 in Quezon City.
The QCPD said the courts that issued the warrants will be informed of the arrests for proper legal proceedings.