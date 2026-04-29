Teen mother dies after giving birth alone in CDO boarding house

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — An 18-year-old mother died after giving birth alone inside a common comfort room of a boarding house in Zone 6, Barangay Lower Bulua.
Police identified the victim only as “Jezza,” a resident of Opol, Misamis Oriental.
The Philippine National Police said the victim was found around 6:40 a.m. slumped inside the comfort room of the boarding house.
Initial investigation showed that she was alone in her rented room when she went into labor and delivered the baby.
Authorities found a knife inside the room, believed to have been used to cut the umbilical cord. The newborn was left inside the room.
Rescue personnel rushed both the mother and the baby to J.R. Borja General Hospital, where the mother was declared dead on arrival. The condition of the baby was not immediately disclosed.
Police are conducting a follow-up investigation and coordinating with the victim’s family.