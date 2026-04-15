Abandoned fetus found in Baguio

The abandoned fetus whose sex has not yet been determined, was discovered at approximately 1:35 PM on April 14, 2026, along Santan Alley if the said barangay. According to police reports, a local resident was repairing his vehicle when he noticed a foul odor.

Tracing the origin of the odor, he discovered the fetus wrapped in a white T-shirt near his workspace.

Prior to the discovery, another witness said he smelled also a similar odor while parking his taxi in the vicinity.

The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) has launched an investigation into the incident. Officers are currently canvassing the area for CCTV footage that may have captured the person or persons who left the fetus at the site.

Authorities believe that the footage combined with community cooperation will lead to the identification of the parents and those involved in the abandonment for possible filing of charges against them.