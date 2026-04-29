UAE’s OPEC exit may trigger projected petrol hike

The anticipated spike follows a seismic shift in global energy markets after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced its departure from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the OPEC+ alliance.

The move ends the UAE’s nearly 60-year membership and removes the organization’s third-largest producer from the established quota system.

Analysts suggest the immediate impact of the UAE’s exit is bullish for prices. The departure reduces coordinated supply buffers during a period where global spare capacity is already strained, further exacerbated by ongoing disruptions linked to the Hormuz crisis.

While the short-term outlook remains high, the medium-term impact could turn bearish for the market. Without OPEC constraints, the UAE will gain the flexibility to independently increase production, which could eventually lead to lower global prices as more supply becomes available.

This week’s price movements remained mixed according to data from the Department of Energy (DoE).