Fuel hike looms after UAE’s OPEC exit

Over the medium term, however, the impact could become structurally bearish, as the UAE gains greater flexibility to ramp up production independently in response to market conditions.

This week, fuel prices moved in mixed directions, with gasoline increasing while diesel and kerosene extended their third straight week of rollbacks.

Gasoline prices rose by P0.53 per liter across all variants, while diesel and kerosene dropped by P12.94 and P15.71 per liter, respectively, according to the Department of Energy.

Despite the increases in gasoline, ample domestic supply levels helped cushion the market, with the country maintaining around 54 days of fuel inventory as of 24 April.

Gasoline stocks were estimated at nearly 54 days, diesel at about 55 days, and kerosene significantly higher at around 169 days, indicating sufficient supply to meet demand in the near term.