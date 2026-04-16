Fuel rollback seen extending, diesel could dip below P100/L

Citing Monday to Wednesday trading at the regional benchmark, industry sources who requested anonymity said diesel prices could plunge by P18 to P20 per liter, potentially pulling prevailing pump rates further down to P86.11 to P137.11 per liter, depending on location and retailer.

Gasoline may also see a modest cut of P2 to P3 per liter, which could bring prices to around P78.57 to P112.57 per liter.

While the anticipated rollback signals some relief for motorists, actual pump prices will continue to vary across stations and locations under the country’s deregulated pricing scheme.

For the first time since the outbreak of the Middle East war, pump prices moved lower this week, with diesel declining by around P20 to P23 per liter, gasoline by P4 to P6.50 per liter, and kerosene by roughly P8.50 to P11.50 per liter.

Since the start of the year, gasoline prices have ballooned to P50.20 per liter, kerosene by PP78.70 per liter, and diesel by a whopping P89.85 per liter.

Last week, Dubai crude decreased by around $8.00 per barrel. Refined products followed suit, with gasoline also down by about $8.00 per barrel, kerosene by $11.00 per barrel, and diesel posting the steepest decline at $28.00 per barrel.