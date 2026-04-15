Authorities probe abandoned fetus

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities are appealing for witnesses who may have information that could help identify those responsible for abandoning a fetus in Barangay Central Fairview.
The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) urged the public to report any suspicious activity in the area to help speed up the investigation.
The fetus, whose sex has yet to be determined, was discovered at around 1:35 p.m. on April 14, 2026 along Santan Alley in the barangay.
Police said a resident repairing his vehicle noticed a foul odor and later found the fetus wrapped in a white T-shirt near his workspace. Another witness reported smelling a similar odor while parking a taxi nearby.
Authorities said CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed as part of the investigation, alongside a canvass of possible witnesses.
Police expressed confidence that community cooperation and available footage will help identify those responsible for the abandonment, who may face charges.