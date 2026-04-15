Authorities probe abandoned fetus

The fetus, whose sex has yet to be determined, was discovered at around 1:35 p.m. on April 14, 2026 along Santan Alley in the barangay.

Police said a resident repairing his vehicle noticed a foul odor and later found the fetus wrapped in a white T-shirt near his workspace. Another witness reported smelling a similar odor while parking a taxi nearby.

Authorities said CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed as part of the investigation, alongside a canvass of possible witnesses.

Police expressed confidence that community cooperation and available footage will help identify those responsible for the abandonment, who may face charges.