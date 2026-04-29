Superkit Junior Golf Tour returns with Mindanao debut

The Superkit Junior Elite Golf Tour roars back for its second edition as one of the country’s premier junior‑golf circuits, building on the success of its inaugural season and offering young Filipino golfers a clearer pathway to regional and international exposure.
Launched last year as a nationwide tour for boys and girls across age divisions — 5–7, 10–12, 13–15, and 16–18 — the Superkit Tour attracted hundreds of junior players from metro centers and growing golf communities across the country.
The 2026 season kicks off with back‑to‑back legs at Mimosa Plus Golf and Country Club in Clark, with the first stage played on the Mountain Course and the second on the Acacia Course. Mt. Malarayat and Summit Point in Lipa, Batangas, will host the third leg on 7 June.
For the first time, the Superkit Tour moves to Mindanao, with legs on 27 June at Apo Golf and Country Club and 28 June at South Pacific Golf and Country Club in Davao City.
The sixth leg and the grand finals will be announced in the coming weeks.
The second edition continues the same blueprint, featuring an elevated Order of Merit that will determine which players advance to the Superkit Philippine Finals.
The top performers in the finals will earn spots to the Superkit International Finals, to be held at Mission Hills Golf Club in Shenzhen, China.
Last year, Alonso Fabul became the first Order of Merit champion by sweeping all the legs in his division, setting a benchmark for the 2026 contenders.
For the second edition, organizers have kept the same inclusive spirit, welcoming promising talents from both traditional golf bastions and emerging junior hubs.
The tour continues to emphasize character, discipline and sportsmanship, alongside scoring, through structured junior‑friendly rules and on‑course guidance from certified coaches.
More than just a tournament series, the Superkit Tour has become a talent‑identification pipeline, drawing the attention of national‑program coaches and regional‑team selectors who track Order‑of‑Merit leaders.
The second edition also deepens its partnerships with junior‑golf development groups and equipment brands to provide prizes, gear, and training‑camp opportunities to top finishers in each leg.
With the junior‑golf boom in the Philippines showing no signs of slowing down, the second edition of The Superkit Tour arrives perfectly timed to give the next wave of young stars a national stage, a clear progression path, and the chance to represent the country abroad — starting from the fairways of home and heading straight to the international stage.