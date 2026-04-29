Superkit Junior Golf Tour returns with Mindanao debut

The 2026 season kicks off with back‑to‑back legs at Mimosa Plus Golf and Country Club in Clark, with the first stage played on the Mountain Course and the second on the Acacia Course. Mt. Malarayat and Summit Point in Lipa, Batangas, will host the third leg on 7 June.

For the first time, the Superkit Tour moves to Mindanao, with legs on 27 June at Apo Golf and Country Club and 28 June at South Pacific Golf and Country Club in Davao City.

The sixth leg and the grand finals will be announced in the coming weeks.

The second edition continues the same blueprint, featuring an elevated Order of Merit that will determine which players advance to the Superkit Philippine Finals.

The top performers in the finals will earn spots to the Superkit International Finals, to be held at Mission Hills Golf Club in Shenzhen, China.

Last year, Alonso Fabul became the first Order of Merit champion by sweeping all the legs in his division, setting a benchmark for the 2026 contenders.