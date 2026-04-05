Youngsters hungry as Summer Series unwraps

More than just a tournament, the JPGT serves as a vital proving ground — a platform where dreams begin to take shape and ambitions are sharpened. For many of these young golfers, this summer circuit represents a crucial step toward higher competition, instilling discipline, mental toughness and the confidence needed to excel on bigger stages.

The Luzon and Visayas-Mindanao Series each feature six legs played across premier championship courses, providing a comprehensive test of skill, consistency and composure. Open to players aged 7 to 18, the tour follows a stroke-play format, with competitions tailored to each age group — 36 holes for the 7-10 and 11-14 divisions, and 54 holes for the premier 15-18 category.

All eyes will be on twins Mona and Lisa Sarines as they step up to the highly competitive 15-18 category after dominating the 11-14 class. They join a formidable field that includes Rafa Anciano, Alexie Gabi, Maven Pallasigui, Mena Dimaunahan, Samantha Abaya, Ysabel Lucido and Kendra Garingalao, setting the stage for a fierce and unpredictable showdown.

The boys’ 15-18 division promises an equally thrilling contest, with multi-titled standouts Patrick Tambalque and Shinichi Suzuki leading a deep roster of contenders, including Marc Nadales, Jose Jacobo Gomez, Jose Carlos Taruc, Tristan Padilla, Geoffrey Tan, Enzo Cham, Ramon Fabie and BenHur Bang-i.

Competition remains just as intense in the younger divisions. The boys’ 11-14 category features a stacked lineup led by Vito Sarines, Race Manhit, Chan Ahn and Ryuji Suzuki, while the girls’ side sees Althea Bañez, Mavis Espedido, Maurysse Abalos, Quincy Pilac, Aerin Chan, Tyra Garingalao and Georgina Handog vying for top honors.

In the youngest 7-10 bracket, emerging talents such as Winter Serapio, a dominant force last year, Adrianna Cabrera, Elizabeth Laurel, Laura Pablo and MarieClaire Mendoza headline the girls’ field, while Asher Abad, Mavricks Abalos, Blake Sy, Kenzo Tan and Michael Matias lead the boys’ cast — each eager to make their mark early.

Meanwhile, the Visayas-Mindanao Series begins its campaign on Wednesday at Mactan Island Golf Course in Cebu, further expanding opportunities for young golfers nationwide.

The summer scheduling by the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. ensures maximum participation, allowing student-athletes to compete without academic conflicts while also minimizing weather disruptions that previously hampered play.