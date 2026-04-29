Phl hosts first ASEAN Climate Week

He stressed that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has the collective resolve to overcome these challenges through shared responsibility.

“ASEAN stands at the frontlines of the global climate crisis,” Marcos said. “Confronting these challenges is our shared responsibility, and ASEAN has shown that through cooperation, we can overcome common problems with our collective purpose and resolve.”

The Climate Change Commission echoed the president’s call, stressing that long-term economic stability depends on an integrated regional strategy rather than fragmented national responses.

Robert E.A. Borje, the commission’s vice chairperson and executive director, noted a critical gap between the region’s shared exposure to climate risks and its current decentralized control of energy and economic systems.