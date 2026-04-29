Pharmacies take lead in nationwide adult vaccination push

Dr. Lulu Bravo, PFV Executive Director and RAISE Coalition convenor, stressed that the burden of infectious diseases like pneumonia and influenza heavily impacts the elderly and the workforce. "The most vulnerable group are the elderly, the elder adults," she noted, warning against dismissing the flu as a simple cold. "Infections can be prevented and can actually cause longevity and save you lots and lots of medical costs. Vaccine is an investment in your health. It is the most important preventive measure."

Medical experts warn that older adults afflicted with the flu face a three to five times higher risk of a heart attack, and a two to three times higher risk of a stroke within the first two weeks of infection. Yet despite these severe risks, recent data shows that only 36.3% of Filipino adults aged 60 and older are vaccinated against influenza.

To bridge this gap, the campaign utilizes commercial pharmacies to reach the busy working class and vulnerable seniors. Bryan Posadas, PFV Vice President and an immunizing pharmacist, explained the behavioral gap: "When they [people] enter the working class, they stop taking vaccines. And then usually they just take vaccines when they are senior citizens." Posadas, who helped spearhead the seven-year development of the Immunizing Pharmacist Certification Program (IPCP) that was accredited in March 2021 under Republic Act 10918 , emphasized the importance of community access.

"Filipinos would want to get vaccinated closer to their home, which means it has to be accessible. It's not just the cost that's the issue, but also accessibility," Posadas said.

He stressed that an annual flu shot is a vital investment: "You cannot give care if you are not taking care of yourself as well. In a way, you cannot give what you do not have."

Mercury Drug's in-store vaccination services cater exclusively to individuals aged 18 and older and offer free vaccine administration. Because vaccines are considered prescription medications, patients must present a medical prescription valid for only one week after its issuance. To eliminate the hassle of separate clinic visits, the pharmacy provides onsite doctors to conduct immediate health screenings and issue prescriptions for fit patients directly at the point of care.

The event also featured real-life perspectives from vaccine champions across different demographics.

Content creator Renz Michael Lalic noted the convenience for busy corporate professionals: "As someone who seems to never run out of things to do in life, maybe this time I really need to prioritize getting vaccinated," he said in Filipino.

On the other hand, stay-at-home mother Shane Gaza highlighted the "oxygen mask" principle, stating, "I also need to be protected so I can protect them... otherwise, no one will take care of the whole family" should she fall ill.

Aimee Calda, a 61-year-old retiree, admitted her previous skepticism: "As a couple, our thinking on vaccines was that they're merely unnecessary expenses. But now, I realize that I am so blessed that I got vaccinated, because this is for our protection."