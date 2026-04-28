Philippine physicians join campaign for Filipino adult health protection

According to the YouGov 2026 survey, 70 percent of Filipino adults aspire to be fit and healthy, but 31 percent admit they do not look after their health enough.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Karl Henson identified medical costs as the primary reason for Filipino adults to delay preventive strategies to ensure their health and well-being, as they invest their resources in more important things, such as family.

He also highlighted the importance of taking advantage of the 55 percent trust of Filipinos in physicians to create a discussion weighing options to support people in finding the best solution for their health.

“It is up to us physicians to direct them towards a conversation that really looks at all the options to let them arrive at the best solution,” Dr. Henson said.

The physician also said that people should be able to see certain things and weigh the corresponding consequences of their choices on their lives.

“Guide them to which ones will benefit them the most, and which ones they can invest in and get the best bang for their buck,” Dr. Henson added.

Meanwhile, Former President of the Philippine College of Physicians Dr Anthony Cueto asserted that education is key, stressing that doctors should teach evidence-based data to address the lack in executing guidelines and blueprints for healthcare reforms.

Dr. Cueto asserted that doctors should utilize social media to inform the public, communicating in a way that ordinary people can understand and interpret preventive measures for their health.

“Education is the greatest equalizer,” Dr. Cueto said.

When asked about their own reasons that matter, Dr. Henson said that patients matter, as they are members of their own families. Additionally, Dr. Cueto identified five things that matter, which are faith, family, fitness, friends, and Filipinos.