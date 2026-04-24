Pharmacists take frontline role in nerve health under new APAC guideline

A new standard

The “Empowering Community Pharmacists — Expert Consensus Guidelines for the Effective Management of Peripheral Neuropathy with Neurotropic B Vitamins” was developed by a panel of APAC experts to standardize care. This matters because the statistics are staggering: 1 in 2 diabetics and 1 in 10 adults suffer from PN. In the Philippines alone, the prevalence among diabetic patients is as high as 58 percent.

Because community pharmacists are the most accessible point of healthcare contact, they are often the first to catch symptoms like numbness and tingling before they become irreversible. Dr. Yolanda R. Robles, lead author and president of the Federation of Asian Pharmaceutical Associations, noted that the guideline “translates the best available evidence into simple steps for pharmacists to spot PN earlier, guide patients confidently, and partner with physicians to improve long-term outcomes.”

Proactive care partners

The heart of the guideline is the “MEDIC” mnemonic — a simple tool to help pharmacists identify at-risk patients (Medication, Elderly, Diabetes, Infection, Chronic). Instead of just waiting for a prescription, pharmacists are now encouraged to lead the conversation.

Contributing author Dr. Apt. Lusy Noviani explained the shift: “I am moving from behind the counter to the front line of care. Across Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Southeast Asia, pharmacists are increasingly recognized as primary care extenders... We are often the first healthcare professional patients meet, especially in community pharmacy settings.”

Micro-counseling

One of the biggest challenges in the Philippines is the cultural tendency to dismiss nerve symptoms like tingling or numbness in the hands and feet. Dr. Kenny James P. Merin, contributing author and vice president for academic affairs at Lyceum of the Philippines University Davao, emphasized that pharmacists must take the lead.

“Symptoms like this are often shrugged off as something normal, or just because of aging, or just because they’re sick. And therefore, awareness should come from a pharmacist, not just waiting for them to mention the symptoms, but really asking direct questions, leading questions,” Dr. Merin said.