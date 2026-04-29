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TENNIS

PCU-D sweeps 1st UCAL badminton tilt

UCAL chairman Horacio Lim (right) hands the championship trophy to PCU-D management committee representative Johnny Belandrez after the Dolphins dominated the badminton tournament. Also shown are PCU players and UCAL chief finance officer Bernard Yang.
UCAL chairman Horacio Lim (right) hands the championship trophy to PCU-D management committee representative Johnny Belandrez after the Dolphins dominated the badminton tournament. Also shown are PCU players and UCAL chief finance officer Bernard Yang.Photograph courtesy of UCAL
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In front of their wildly-cheering supporters, Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas (PCU-D) did not disappoint as they ruled the inaugural staging of the badminton event in grand fashion in the PGFlex-Universities and Colleges Athletic League Season 8 held recently at the Dasmariñas campus gym.

Inspired by the applause that grew louder each time they scored, the Dolphins went on to win all five golds staked in the one-day event, bettering their 4-of-5 showing in the table event held two weeks ago.

UCAL chairman Horacio Lim (right) hands the championship trophy to PCU-D management committee representative Johnny Belandrez after the Dolphins dominated the badminton tournament. Also shown are PCU players and UCAL chief finance officer Bernard Yang.
Dolphins sink table tennis foes

It also atoned for a disappointing fourth-place finish in men’s basketball last week.

Jeffrey Ambat and Kate Abales led PCU-D’s assault after winning the singles event in the men’s and women’s divisions apart from leading the school to overall team championship.

UCAL chairman Horacio Lim (right) hands the championship trophy to PCU-D management committee representative Johnny Belandrez after the Dolphins dominated the badminton tournament. Also shown are PCU players and UCAL chief finance officer Bernard Yang.
Pirates, Dolphins catch semifinal bus

Emerging winners in doubles were Arend del Rosario and Mark delos Reyes in men’s side and Arlyn Peromingan and Shekinan Devera in the distaff side.

Christian and Ella Riogelon also shone for the Dolphins after stamping their class in the mixed doubles event.

Up next for the league are 3x3 basketball and Esports.

Badminton
Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas (PCU-D)
PGFlex-Universities and Colleges Athletic League Season 8
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