PCU-D sweeps 1st UCAL badminton tilt

In front of their wildly-cheering supporters, Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas (PCU-D) did not disappoint as they ruled the inaugural staging of the badminton event in grand fashion in the PGFlex-Universities and Colleges Athletic League Season 8 held recently at the Dasmariñas campus gym.

Inspired by the applause that grew louder each time they scored, the Dolphins went on to win all five golds staked in the one-day event, bettering their 4-of-5 showing in the table event held two weeks ago.