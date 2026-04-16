Dolphins sink table tennis foes

Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas (PCU-D) humbled the opposition to emerge overall champion in both the men’s and women’s divisions in the inaugural staging of the table tennis tournament in the PGFlex-Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) Season 8 at the Homecourt by Ayala Malls-Manila Bay in Parañaque recently.

In a dazzling display of talent, the Dolphins won all but one of the six events contested in the three-day competition — one of two latest sports added in the calendar of the fastest growing league in the country.