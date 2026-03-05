New Kamuning footbridge will ease pedestrians’ plight

The upgraded Kamuning footbridge and EDSA Busway Station opened on Thursday, offering safer and more accessible commuting along EDSA despite a slight delay from the original January completion target.

The P89.1-million project is expected to ease travel for thousands of daily passengers.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and their son Vinny joined Transportation Acting Secretary Giovannie Lopez and Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon for the inspection of the footbridge, which replaces the steep and outdated Mt. Kamuning crossing.

“The old one is not very good at all. Also, you don’t realize that when you are down here, it moves when someone passes by. So it’s better now. The first time that we saw it, when we inspected it, I said that what they did was really not practical. So now it has been changed,” Marcos said.

The P89.1-million project, initially implemented under former Transportation Secretary Dizon, includes station rehabilitation, a new footbridge with elevators and manlifts, engineers’ facilities, traffic management, and safety measures.

Revised timeline improves safety.

Of the total budget, P53.96 million is for the footbridge, P33.26 million for station upgrades, P1 million for engineers’ facilities, P488,049 for safety measures, and P420,388 for the traffic plan.

“The revised timeline allowed engineers to implement thorough safety and accessibility measures, including a wheelchair lift for persons with disabilities and senior citizens,” Lopez said. The upgrades are designed to make commuting easier for elderly pedestrians, persons with disabilities, and passengers carrying heavy loads.