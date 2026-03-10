Dizon inspects Valenzuela bridge

(March 10 2026) Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon, together with Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian, inspected the ongoing drainage at Veinte Reales Bridge, along T. Santiago Street near MacArthur Highway on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, to mitigate flooding in the area they put double box culvert to address flooding in the area, which worsened following construction activities for the Department of Transportation’s North-South Commuter Railway that disrupted existing drainage systems and catch basins. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











Copied

ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (March 10 2026) Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon, together with Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian, inspected the ongoing drainage at Veinte Reales Bridge, along T. Santiago Street near MacArthur Highway on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, to mitigate flooding in the area they put double box culvert to address flooding in the area, which worsened following construction activities for the Department of Transportation’s North-South Commuter Railway that disrupted existing drainage systems and catch basins. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR