House orders recording of VP Duterte threats from NBI

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“Such counsel shall be limited to an advisory role and shall not be permitted to speak or otherwise participate in the proceedings,” the subpoena clarified.

The verbal threats in question were remarks uttered by Duterte after the House of Representatives detained her former chief of staff Zuleika Lopez in November 2024 for failing to answer its inquiries into the Vice President’s use of confidential funds.

Duterte took to Facebook for a briefing where she subsequently made claims of hiring a hitman leading to various impeachment complaints being filed against her.

“May kinausap na ako na tao, sabi ko sakanya, ‘Kapag pinatay ako, patayin mo si BBM, si Liza Araneta, at si Martin Romualdez’,” she said.

(I’ve already talked to someone, I told them, if I get killed, kill BBM, Liza Araneta, and Martin Romualdez)

“No joke, no joke,” she added.