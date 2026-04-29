NBI authenticates Duterte video; cites possible sedition

The investigation is focusing on the Vice President’s 500-member security detail, which Matibag described as “unusual” in size compared to her predecessors.

Bureau officials testified that a suspected hitman could potentially be within that group, which consists of active and former members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The probe stems from a 23 November 2024 press conference in which Duterte claimed she had instructed an individual to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and Speaker Martin Romualdez if a purported plot against her own life were successful.

NBI digital forensic experts told lawmakers that the video of the press conference is authentic. Using digital fingerprinting, agents confirmed the footage was not edited, spliced, or generated using artificial intelligence