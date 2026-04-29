Journo union slams cybercrime raps vs CdO news director

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) is condemning a legal complaint filed against a local news director, calling the move an attempt to harass media workers for performing their duties.
Menzie Montes, news director for RMN/iFM Cagayan de Oro, was served a subpoena 23 April regarding alleged violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act and the Data Privacy Act.
The complaint was filed by Richel Petalcurin-Dahay, acting head of the Cagayan de Oro City Education and Development Office.
It stemmed from a series of reports and social media posts regarding delayed tuition payments and late allowances for city scholars. According to case details, Montes and Petalcurin-Dahay had initially agreed to an interview in November 2025 to discuss the program’s issues.
Before the interview took place, iFM CDO published a Facebook post featuring a complaint from an anonymous student. Petalcurin-Dahay contacted Montes regarding the post and later declined the scheduled interview, stating her office would only address identified students.
The radio station then posted an update informing the public that the official had canceled the interview. That post included screenshots of the full conversation between Montes and the official, which Petalcurin-Dahay claims violated her privacy and journalistic ethics.
In a statement, the NUJP Cagayan de Oro chapter argued that Montes made a professional effort to secure the government’s side of the story. The group defended the publication of the screenshots, stating the information was a matter of public interest and was shared without malicious intent.
“Public servants should not be too sensitive when facing issues involving matters of public interest, as they are accountable to the people for their actions, decisions, and use of public resources,” the NUJP said.
The organization warned that such legal actions create a “chilling effect” on the press, discouraging coverage of critical community issues. The group described the case as part of a “pattern of weaponizing the law for retaliation” and called on the media industry to stand in solidarity with Montes.
Montes has been directed by the Office of the City Prosecutor to submit a counter-affidavit in response to the charges.