Journo union slams cybercrime raps vs CdO news director

The radio station then posted an update informing the public that the official had canceled the interview. That post included screenshots of the full conversation between Montes and the official, which Petalcurin-Dahay claims violated her privacy and journalistic ethics.

In a statement, the NUJP Cagayan de Oro chapter argued that Montes made a professional effort to secure the government’s side of the story. The group defended the publication of the screenshots, stating the information was a matter of public interest and was shared without malicious intent.

“Public servants should not be too sensitive when facing issues involving matters of public interest, as they are accountable to the people for their actions, decisions, and use of public resources,” the NUJP said.

The organization warned that such legal actions create a “chilling effect” on the press, discouraging coverage of critical community issues. The group described the case as part of a “pattern of weaponizing the law for retaliation” and called on the media industry to stand in solidarity with Montes.

Montes has been directed by the Office of the City Prosecutor to submit a counter-affidavit in response to the charges.