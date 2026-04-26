Ombudsman casts net for online leak source

The office also defended its handling of cases involving high-ranking officials.

According to the Ombudsman, recent actions taken in its ongoing investigation form part of a “multi-stage legal strategy” intended to prevent complications during the course of the probe.

“These initial measures are designed to secure the State’s interests and prevent the flight of individuals or assets while the universe of cases continue to mature,” it said.

On Saturday, the Ombudsman asked the Sandiganbayan to issue precautionary hold departure orders (PHDO) against former Senate President Francis Escudero and businessman Maynard Ngu over their alleged links to the anomalous flood control controversy.

Earlier in the week, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez was also issued a PHDO after he was scheduled to travel to Singapore for a medical checkup following an angioplasty procedure.

Romualdez later questioned the filing of the order and urged the Ombudsman to inhibit itself from the flood control probe, alleging prejudgment of his case.

Amid the controversy, the Ombudsman stressed that it would not act as legal counsel in testing the credibility of witnesses or evidence during public discussions.

The office said such matters should instead be addressed during preliminary investigation proceedings, where probable cause and sufficiency of evidence are formally determined before trial.