Ombudsman to pursue perpetrators in online leak of investigators

In addition, the office also addressed concerns pertaining to how it handles the filing of cases towards high-ranking officials.

It noted that the steps that it had recently undertaken in its ongoing probe were part of a “multi-stage legal strategy” to avoid any possible hurdles that it might face in the course of its probe.

“These initial measures are designed to secure the State’s interests and prevent the flight of individuals or assets while the universe of cases continue to mature,” it explained.

On Saturday, 25 April, the Ombudsman had sought for the Sandiganbayan to file precautionary hold departure orders (PHDO) on former Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero and businessman Maynard Ngu over links to the anomalous flood control scandal.

Earlier in the week, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez was issued a PHDO as he was supposed to fly to Singapore for a check-up on his angioplasty.

Romualdez has since questioned the filing of the order, urging the Ombudsman to inhibit itself from the flood control probe for their supposed prejudgment of the case against the Leyte 1st District Rep.