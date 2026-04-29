Iloilo City cited as model for sustainable urban development at ASEAN Climate Week 2026

According to Jonas Leones of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Iloilo City’s initiatives demonstrate how local governments can align development goals with broader sustainability targets under the ASEAN agenda.

Leones pointed to the city’s environmental efforts, including urban greening projects and the rehabilitation of the Iloilo River corridor, as concrete examples of climate action with measurable community benefits.

Among the initiatives cited was the city’s network of linear parks, including the Esplanade, which has become a symbol of integrating ecological restoration with public space development.

Officials said these projects not only address environmental concerns but also improve the quality of life by creating accessible green spaces and strengthening urban resilience.

The city’s role during ASEAN Climate Week underscores its growing relevance in regional discussions on sustainable growth, particularly as the Philippines hosts key climate-related engagements in 2026.

For policymakers, Iloilo City’s experience offers a practical model for balancing modernization with environmental protection and long-term livability.