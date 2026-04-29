Ilocano designers shine in “The Ilocano Wears Pride” fashion show at SM City Laoag

Each designer showcased pieces that blended contemporary fashion with distinct Ilocano elements, offering bold silhouettes and intricate storytelling through fabric. The collections reflected themes of empowerment and individuality, echoing the influence of the iconic fashion narrative associated with the film.

Organizers said the event goes beyond aesthetics, serving as a platform to elevate regional talent and provide opportunities for local designers to reach wider audiences. By hosting initiatives like this, SM City Laoag continues to strengthen its role in promoting the arts and supporting the growth of creative industries in the region.

“The Ilocano Wears Pride” also highlighted how community spaces can foster cultural expression, turning everyday venues into stages where local talent can thrive and traditions can be reimagined through modern design.