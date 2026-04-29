Ilocano designers shine in “The Ilocano Wears Pride” fashion show at SM City Laoag

Local creativity and cultural pride took the spotlight as SM City Laoag hosted “The Ilocano Wears Pride,” a fashion showcase highlighting the works of homegrown designers inspired by the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2.
The event transformed the mall into a vibrant runway, drawing mallgoers, fashion enthusiasts, and members of the creative community for an evening that celebrated both style and identity. The showcase featured collections from Ilocano designers Jomelyn Tolentino, Wanda Imperio, MJ Galano Agustin, Albert Wong, Auginel Humphrey Marucot, John Carlo Baay, and Keith Louise Antonio.
Each designer showcased pieces that blended contemporary fashion with distinct Ilocano elements, offering bold silhouettes and intricate storytelling through fabric. The collections reflected themes of empowerment and individuality, echoing the influence of the iconic fashion narrative associated with the film.
Organizers said the event goes beyond aesthetics, serving as a platform to elevate regional talent and provide opportunities for local designers to reach wider audiences. By hosting initiatives like this, SM City Laoag continues to strengthen its role in promoting the arts and supporting the growth of creative industries in the region.
“The Ilocano Wears Pride” also highlighted how community spaces can foster cultural expression, turning everyday venues into stages where local talent can thrive and traditions can be reimagined through modern design.