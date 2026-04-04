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Style reborn: Celebrating sustainable fashion

The experience unfolded like a vibrant tapestry across Spatio’s floors, transforming the act of shopping into a collaborative ritual of craftsmanship.
The Revibe Culture space at the 2nd Floor Activity Area introduces the brand’s concept of ‘Art You Can Wear,’ highlighting how timeless fabrics are transformed into unique artwear pieces.
The Revibe Culture space at the 2nd Floor Activity Area introduces the brand’s concept of ‘Art You Can Wear,’ highlighting how timeless fabrics are transformed into unique artwear pieces.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF SPATIO
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In the ever-evolving theater of Philippine design, Spatio emerged last March not merely as a retail destination, but as a sanctuary for the bespoke spirit through its “Made For You” campaign.

This curated movement elevated the dialogue between maker and muse, placing the soul of over 300 Filipino artisans at the fingertips of the discerning individual. At its heart lies a soulful synergy with Revibe Culture, where the philosophy of “Art You Can Wear” breathes fresh, sustainable life into timeless textiles. It is a conscious and profound fashion statement found in the intimate narrative of a piece reimagined and reclaimed to mirror one’s own identity.

The Revibe Culture space at the 2nd Floor Activity Area introduces the brand’s concept of ‘Art You Can Wear,’ highlighting how timeless fabrics are transformed into unique artwear pieces.
POETICS OF REPAIR: Elevating the humble stitch into a high-concept dialogue

The experience unfolded like a vibrant tapestry across Spatio’s floors, transforming the act of shopping into a collaborative ritual of craftsmanship. From the whimsical trinkets of Studio MG.88 and the artisanal engravings of Alchemista to Piesa’s “halo-halo”-inspired jewelry making, the Escolta area became a laboratory of personal expression.

SPATIO deputy general manager Martin de Leon.
SPATIO deputy general manager Martin de Leon.
DESIGNER Twinkle Ferraren.
DESIGNER Twinkle Ferraren.
CASA Inez brand and creative director Danie Noval.
CASA Inez brand and creative director Danie Noval.

Whether you are mixing straps with Viajecito or personalizing a Vesti bag, these activations bridge the gap between the visionary founder and the wearer. It is a celebration of the Filipino creative landscape that reminds us that true luxury is found in the details we choose ourselves — and the most enduring style is the one that feels uniquely, undeniably yours.

SANTINO Rosales.
SANTINO Rosales.
MELVIN Tahoe
MELVIN Tahoe
JOHN Deseo
JOHN Deseo
BIANCA Sato
BIANCA Sato
JUSTIN Bangsil
JUSTIN Bangsil
MATT Santiago and Zoe Vinluan.
MATT Santiago and Zoe Vinluan.
The Revibe Culture space at the 2nd Floor Activity Area introduces the brand’s concept of ‘Art You Can Wear,’ highlighting how timeless fabrics are transformed into unique artwear pieces.
Weaving stories of heritage
Filipino artisans
Spatio
Made For You campaign

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