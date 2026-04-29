HVI nabbed; P1.07M shabu seized in Bulacan buy-bust

Recovered from the suspect were marked money and a belt bag allegedly used in the illegal transaction. The suspect now faces charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“Our intensified campaign against illegal drugs continues. We will not allow these high-value targets to bring harm and destruction to our communities,” said PRO3 Regional Director PBGen Jess B. Mendez.

Mendez said the operation is part of the Philippine National Police’s ongoing efforts to curb the drug trade in Central Luzon.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to help sustain peace and order in the region.