HVI nabbed; P1.07M shabu seized in Bulacan buy-bust

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Authorities seized about 158 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,079,160 and arrested a high-value individual (HVI) in a buy-bust operation in San Rafael, Bulacan, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) said Wednesday.
The 59-year-old suspect, listed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), was arrested at about 10:40 p.m. on 27 April in Barangay Capihan by operatives of the Doña Remedios Trinidad Municipal Police Station Special Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with PDEA.
Recovered from the suspect were marked money and a belt bag allegedly used in the illegal transaction. The suspect now faces charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
“Our intensified campaign against illegal drugs continues. We will not allow these high-value targets to bring harm and destruction to our communities,” said PRO3 Regional Director PBGen Jess B. Mendez.
Mendez said the operation is part of the Philippine National Police’s ongoing efforts to curb the drug trade in Central Luzon.
He urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to help sustain peace and order in the region.