Duterte defense team questions House panel’s probable cause ruling in impeachment probe

The defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday questioned the House Committee on Justice’s finding of probable cause in the impeachment complaints.

In a statement, the defense said the committee’s decision was “not unexpected” given how the proceedings unfolded, but maintained that lawmakers went beyond what the Constitution requires during the initial stages of an impeachment process.

“We respectfully maintain that the proceedings before the Committee departed from the constitutional design. Instead of confining itself to the verified complaints and their attachments, the process expanded into matters that properly belong to a full trial,” the statement read.