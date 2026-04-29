Duterte defense team questions House panel’s probable cause ruling in impeachment probe

The defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday questioned the House Committee on Justice’s finding of probable cause in the impeachment complaints.
In a statement, the defense said the committee’s decision was “not unexpected” given how the proceedings unfolded, but maintained that lawmakers went beyond what the Constitution requires during the initial stages of an impeachment process.
“We respectfully maintain that the proceedings before the Committee departed from the constitutional design. Instead of confining itself to the verified complaints and their attachments, the process expanded into matters that properly belong to a full trial,” the statement read.
The House Committee on Justice earlier deemed the existence of probable cause to proceed with the two impeachment complaints.
It also voted in favor of consolidating the two impeachment complaints in one article of impeachment for submission to the House plenary.
Under the Constitution, the committee is expected to determine sufficiency in form, substance, and grounds based solely on the verified complaints before elevating any findings to the plenary.
The panel will resume its session on 4 May to construct a summary of the report.