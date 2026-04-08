PSC wants coaches, executives join ‘Hall’

“We are also proposing — together with the PSC and POC — to endorse amendments to the law. These amendments may include setting a specific number of years after retirement as a requirement and expanding eligibility beyond athletes and coaches to include sports officials as well,” said Gregorio, who will roll out the red carpet for the seven new members of the Hall of Fame on 13 April.

“This will require action from both the House of Representatives and the Senate.”

Should the amendment be successful, more notable figures in sports will be feted for their contributions to the country in local and international tournaments.

Former Laoag City Mayor Michael Keon could be a candidate for spearheading the Gintong Alay project which produced icons such as Asia’s sprint queen Lydia de Vega and bowling icon Olivia “Bong” Coo, who now serves as a PSC commissioner.

Business tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan also made a huge impact in Philippine sports from helping form the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to backing other sports like gymnastics and weightlifting.