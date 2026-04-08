PSC wants coaches, executives join ‘Hall’

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) are looking to expand the selection for the Sports Hall of Fame to not just athletes but coaches and executives as well.
PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio said he and POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said they want to amend the current Republic Act 8757 to expand the honor to mentors and supporters who played key roles in the growth and success of notable Filipino athletes.
“We are also proposing — together with the PSC and POC — to endorse amendments to the law. These amendments may include setting a specific number of years after retirement as a requirement and expanding eligibility beyond athletes and coaches to include sports officials as well,” said Gregorio, who will roll out the red carpet for the seven new members of the Hall of Fame on 13 April.
“This will require action from both the House of Representatives and the Senate.”
Should the amendment be successful, more notable figures in sports will be feted for their contributions to the country in local and international tournaments.
Former Laoag City Mayor Michael Keon could be a candidate for spearheading the Gintong Alay project which produced icons such as Asia’s sprint queen Lydia de Vega and bowling icon Olivia “Bong” Coo, who now serves as a PSC commissioner.
Business tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan also made a huge impact in Philippine sports from helping form the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to backing other sports like gymnastics and weightlifting.
Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas chief Monico Puentevella and Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion also left a huge mark as they were responsible for producing the country’s Olympic gold medalists in Hidilyn Diaz and Carlos Yulo, respectively.
Philippine Basketball Association head coach Virgilio “Baby” Dalupan is a strong candidate for the Hall of Fame with a total of 52 titles in both professional and international stints.