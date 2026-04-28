Where, how did you get all those billions?

The AMLC findings are not rumor or innuendo. They are official records — 630 covered transactions and 33 suspicious ones spanning nearly two decades, reflecting a net inflow of roughly P2.88 billion into accounts connected to the Vice President and her husband.

For a public official who declared zero cash on hand or in any bank from 2019 to 2024, the arithmetic is brutally difficult to reconcile.

Carpio’s response to this exposure has been telling. Instead of issuing a categorical denial of the transactions — their existence, their accuracy, their sheer scale — he filed criminal complaints against AMLC officials and lawmakers for the manner of the disclosure.

It is a legal maneuver dressed up as righteous indignation. But as House Committee on Public Accounts Chair Rep. Terry Ridon correctly observed, a complaint about how records were revealed is not the same as disputing what those records show. The billions were not denied. Only the manner by which they were revealed is being contested.

This distinction matters enormously. When the defense shifts from “this is false” to “you had no right to say it,” the factual foundation of the impeachment grows stronger, not weaker.

And yet, for all the weight of the evidence, Filipinos must confront an uncomfortable truth: the impeachment process does not end in the House.

Once the case moves to the Senate sitting as an impeachment court, conviction requires 16 votes out of 24 senators — a two-thirds supermajority in a chamber where political loyalties and self-interest have historically proven as consequential as the evidence. The law is clear. The math is treacherous.