Running to stand still

This is not just some petty political quarrel as they would have us believe. This is a serious question of fitness, integrity, and accountability hanging over the head of a sitting Vice President who has openly declared her ambition to become president.

What makes this all the more striking is the gap between rhetoric and conduct. Last year, the Vice President confidently declared that she was ready to face the accusations against her head on. There will be a “bloodbath,” as she put it in her usual style.

She said she would answer the charges in the proper venue, which any reasonable person would take to mean a Senate impeachment trial. But when that strong possibility finally loomed, her lawyers ran to the Supreme Court, argued technicalities, and secured a highly controversial ruling that stopped the process before she ever had to give a clear, direct answer. So much for “head on.”

Now the complaints have been refiled, and this time there is an additional stage in the House of Representatives before the matter can even reach the Senate. The House Justice Committee is conducting proceedings to determine whether the impeachment should move forward. And once again, instead of meeting the substance of the accusations, the Vice President’s response has been to challenge the process itself.

She questions the authority of the House. She claims the proceedings amount to a trial. She attacks jurisdiction. She refuses to appear. And, after all this time, there is still no straightforward point-by-point response to the serious allegations against her.

Last year, she insisted on an opportunity to confront the charges BEFORE going to trial in the Senate. Now that she has been given precisely that opportunity, she is hemming and hawing and attempting to dodge the entire process yet again. Is this really what confronting the charges looks like? Because from where many Filipinos sit, it looks more like a desperate attempt at evasion.

It has been more than a year since questions were first seriously raised about the alleged misuse of confidential funds, the anomalies in the Office of the Vice President, and the procurement issues during her stint at DepEd. Her lawyers have been busy. Her allies have been tireless on television and social media. The spinning has never stopped. But Sara Duterte herself has yet to squarely explain what really happened, how it happened, and why the public should still trust her.